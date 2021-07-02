Curated Wealth Partners LLC Sells 72 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 279.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.11. The stock has a market cap of $246.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.57. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $118.66 and a 12-month high of $185.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TM. Zacks Investment Research cut Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

