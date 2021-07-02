CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.250-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CURO Group stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $710.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 3.00. CURO Group has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, analysts predict that CURO Group will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $270,714.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,392.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $839,639.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $527,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,183,590 shares of company stock worth $18,823,726 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

