CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

CVB Financial stock opened at $20.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $117.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.87 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after acquiring an additional 239,899 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,621,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 536.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 160,316 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

