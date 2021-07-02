CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.86. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 81,057 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 64.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 12,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $52,806.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 830,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,202.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 10,045 shares of CVD Equipment stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $42,791.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 830,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,202.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,541 shares of company stock valued at $326,308 in the last 90 days. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVV. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 60.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 81,747 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 23.1% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

About CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

