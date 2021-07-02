CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,769 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of CyrusOne worth $17,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 4.9% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 42.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $70.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.41. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.11.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CONE. Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

