Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CYTK. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.08.

CYTK stock opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $324,428.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $106,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,034 shares of company stock worth $2,487,864 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

