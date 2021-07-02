Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €106.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €92.36 ($108.66).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €75.99 ($89.40) on Tuesday. Daimler has a 1 year low of €35.02 ($41.20) and a 1 year high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a market capitalization of $81.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is €76.23.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

