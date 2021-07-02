Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €83.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €92.36 ($108.66).

Daimler stock opened at €75.99 ($89.40) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Daimler has a 52 week low of €35.02 ($41.20) and a 52 week high of €80.41 ($94.60). The firm has a market cap of $81.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €76.23.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

