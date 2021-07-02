Daiwa Capital Markets Lowers Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) to Neutral

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OCLCF opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. Japan has a 12 month low of $89.81 and a 12 month high of $89.81.

About Oracle Co. Japan

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. The company operates in three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. It sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license update rights and technical support.

