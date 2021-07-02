Dalrada (OTCMKTS:DFCO) & Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Financial Comparison

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) and Dalrada (OTCMKTS:DFCO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Volt Information Sciences alerts:

Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dalrada has a beta of 8.36, indicating that its share price is 736% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Volt Information Sciences and Dalrada’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volt Information Sciences $822.05 million 0.12 -$33.59 million ($0.65) -7.05 Dalrada $1.18 million 21.46 -$2.47 million N/A N/A

Dalrada has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Volt Information Sciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Volt Information Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Dalrada shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Volt Information Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Dalrada shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Volt Information Sciences and Dalrada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volt Information Sciences -2.14% 4.79% 0.61% Dalrada -133.61% N/A -155.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Volt Information Sciences and Dalrada, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Dalrada 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volt Information Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.17%. Given Volt Information Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Volt Information Sciences is more favorable than Dalrada.

Summary

Volt Information Sciences beats Dalrada on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Orange, California.

Dalrada Company Profile

Dalrada Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. It produces heater/chiller units that provide simultaneous heating and cooling without the need for combustion or the burning of fossil fuels. The company also develops health care products and services that address the unmet needs of consumers. In addition, it provides end to end product engineering services across various domains, including banking and financial services, telecom, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, legal, and IT infrastructure. The company was formerly known as Dalrada Financial Corporation. Dalrada Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Volt Information Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volt Information Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.