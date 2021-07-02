Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Increased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.93.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.37. 24,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.95. The stock has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $177.86 and a one year high of $273.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.