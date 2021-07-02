Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) versus AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) and AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Danske Bank A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of AmeriServ Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of AmeriServ Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Danske Bank A/S has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmeriServ Financial has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Danske Bank A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. AmeriServ Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. AmeriServ Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. AmeriServ Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Danske Bank A/S and AmeriServ Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danske Bank A/S 2 5 1 0 1.88 AmeriServ Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Danske Bank A/S and AmeriServ Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danske Bank A/S $6.49 billion 2.39 $703.03 million N/A N/A AmeriServ Financial $63.16 million 1.04 $4.60 million N/A N/A

Danske Bank A/S has higher revenue and earnings than AmeriServ Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Danske Bank A/S and AmeriServ Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danske Bank A/S 19.64% 5.74% 0.24% AmeriServ Financial 8.26% 5.07% 0.41%

Summary

Danske Bank A/S beats AmeriServ Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services. It also provides wealth and asset management, pension savings, and insurance solutions, including life, health, and accident; and mobile banking services. In addition, the company provides mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, as well as trades in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It has operations in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Baltics, Germany, and Poland. Danske Bank A/S was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About AmeriServ Financial

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, and money orders. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania, and Washington County, Maryland; and operates 17 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

