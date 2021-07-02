Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.52. Darling Ingredients posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $5.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Darling Ingredients.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623,077 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,815,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,886,000 after acquiring an additional 213,568 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,817,000 after acquiring an additional 672,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,719,000 after acquiring an additional 353,062 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,727,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,624,000 after buying an additional 185,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $67.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.06.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.