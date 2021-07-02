Darryl Auguste Sells 809 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) SVP Darryl Auguste sold 809 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $27,028.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Darryl Auguste also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverQuote alerts:

On Friday, June 11th, Darryl Auguste sold 922 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $27,927.38.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Darryl Auguste sold 274 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $8,299.46.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.00 million, a PE ratio of -68.40 and a beta of 1.36. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.59.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

EVER has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 17.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,353,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,102,000 after purchasing an additional 199,657 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in EverQuote by 30.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,009,000 after buying an additional 284,025 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in EverQuote by 8.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,189,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after buying an additional 93,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EverQuote by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in EverQuote by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,507,000 after buying an additional 49,502 shares during the period. 58.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.