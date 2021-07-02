David J. Henshall Sells 5,859 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CTXS stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.06. 7,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,107. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.40.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 139,730 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $19,612,000 after purchasing an additional 25,580 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 12.4% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 68.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

