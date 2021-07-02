DecentBet Price Hits $0.0023 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $440,008.62 and approximately $1,844.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DecentBet Profile

DBET is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

