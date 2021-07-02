DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $221,972.00

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 1st. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $3.02 million and $221,972.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00045746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00138644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00169521 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,837.66 or 1.00458116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002935 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,271,954 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

