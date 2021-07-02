DeFiner (FIN) Price Up 52.5% Over Last 7 Days

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last week, DeFiner has traded 52.5% higher against the US dollar. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and $272,376.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiner coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00052928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00017669 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $221.33 or 0.00668474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 12,087.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About DeFiner

DeFiner (CRYPTO:FIN) is a coin. It launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,354,876 coins. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

