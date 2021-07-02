Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Director Steven A. J. Salamon Purchases 5,500 Shares

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Director Steven A. J. Salamon acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $70,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $12.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $25.18.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,551.65% and a negative return on equity of 173.70%. Equities analysts expect that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DCTH shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. Institutional investors own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

