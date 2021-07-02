DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.22

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.22 and last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12.

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. DeNA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that DeNA Co., Ltd. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

