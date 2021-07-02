DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.22

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2021

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.22 and last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12.

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. DeNA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that DeNA Co., Ltd. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF)

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for DeNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.