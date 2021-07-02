Deri Protocol (DERI) Hits Market Cap of $3.15 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0662 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $226,722.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

