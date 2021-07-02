Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Derwent London plc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the commercial, residential and office development market. The company operates primarily in Central London. Derwent London plc is based in London, U.K. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DWVYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, March 12th. HSBC raised shares of Derwent London from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

OTCMKTS DWVYF opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.20. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

