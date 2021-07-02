Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €270.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VOW3. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Nord/LB set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €256.00 ($301.18).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €211.00 ($248.24) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion and a PE ratio of 9.48. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €221.60.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

