Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Price Target to $43.00

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded ArcelorMittal from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.75.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.08.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is -32.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.