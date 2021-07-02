Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades South32 (LON:S32) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of South32 (LON:S32) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 180 ($2.35).

Shares of LON:S32 opened at GBX 159.80 ($2.09) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 160.91. South32 has a 12-month low of GBX 108.02 ($1.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 173.07 ($2.26). The firm has a market cap of £7.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -99.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

