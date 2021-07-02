Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $330.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $306.29.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $335.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.51. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

