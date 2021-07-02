Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale raised Deutsche Wohnen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup downgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Deutsche Wohnen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS DTCWY opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.35. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $32.09.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

