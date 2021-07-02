DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Up 2.9%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)’s share price shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.46. 53,764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,099,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.53.

The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. DHT had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. DHT’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of DHT by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 744,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 62,329 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in DHT during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DHT by 6.0% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in DHT during the first quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in DHT by 13.9% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,203,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after buying an additional 268,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

