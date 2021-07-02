Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.93.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DGII shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of Digi International in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of DGII stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 73,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,199. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.89. The company has a market cap of $681.28 million, a PE ratio of 69.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.12. Digi International has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $25.60.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.01 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Digi International by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the first quarter worth $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the first quarter worth $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digi International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Digi International by 50.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

