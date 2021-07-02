Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.82. Digital Ally shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 877,443 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Digital Ally from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $90.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter. Digital Ally had a return on equity of 91.32% and a net margin of 201.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Ally in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Ally in the first quarter worth $43,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Digital Ally by 30.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Ally in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Digital Ally during the first quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; miniature body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car digital audio/video system and a body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.