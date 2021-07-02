Digital Insurance Token Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $515,606.97 and $13.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.52 or 0.00624792 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001036 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

