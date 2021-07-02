digitiliti (OTCMKTS:DIGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of digitiliti (OTCMKTS:DIGI) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
DIGI stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. digitiliti has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04.
About digitiliti
Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for digitiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for digitiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.