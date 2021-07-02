digitiliti (OTCMKTS:DIGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of digitiliti (OTCMKTS:DIGI) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

DIGI stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. digitiliti has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04.

About digitiliti

Digitiliti, Inc provides online data protection solutions to the small and medium business and small to medium enterprise markets in the United States. It offers DigiBAK, an online data backup and recovery service for various machines in a network, including desktops, laptops, and file and print servers.

