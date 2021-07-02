Dimecoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $643.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 39.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $643.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000816 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00149958 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

