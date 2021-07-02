Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,056,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,706 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.22% of The Travelers Companies worth $459,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 84,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.77.

Shares of TRV traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,045. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.67. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,017,266.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $237,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,111,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

