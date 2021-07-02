Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $378.60 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,304,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59,709 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.56% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $378,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $2,077,684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,955,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,178,000 after purchasing an additional 123,574 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,905 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,811,000 after purchasing an additional 69,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

ARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $183.94. 3,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,066. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $193.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.78.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.37%.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,239,527.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,883,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.