Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 4,579 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,704,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $327,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.5% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 71.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 21,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 47.0% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.81.

Mohawk Industries stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,545. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.57. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.