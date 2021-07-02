Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,752,224 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $501,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $230,608,000 after buying an additional 755,547 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,010,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $259,837,000 after buying an additional 28,039 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its position in Applied Materials by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,915 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,822 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.87. 71,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,976,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,355 shares of company stock worth $64,402,150 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

