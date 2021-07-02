Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,787,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,983 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.55% of Realty Income worth $367,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,440,000 after buying an additional 1,536,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,746,000 after buying an additional 508,922 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,959,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,438,000 after buying an additional 357,165 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in Realty Income by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,853,000 after purchasing an additional 944,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,532,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,805,000 after purchasing an additional 128,022 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on O. Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.42. 28,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,775,954. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $56.33 and a 1 year high of $71.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.20.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 83.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

