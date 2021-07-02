Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,792,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,207 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $352,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $154,505,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,197,000 after buying an additional 3,917,124 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 17,729.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,375,000 after buying an additional 2,097,763 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $51,507,000. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 7,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.86. 20,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,787,605. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.52.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at $36,924,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,754 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

