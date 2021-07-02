Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Acquires £151.84 in Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) insider Neil Manser acquired 52 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £151.84 ($198.38).

Neil Manser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Neil Manser bought 51 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($195.90).

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 287.10 ($3.75) on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The stock has a market cap of £3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 293.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14.

DLG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.16) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 363 ($4.74) to GBX 342 ($4.47) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 352 ($4.60).

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

