Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Acquires £151.84 in Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) insider Neil Manser acquired 52 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £151.84 ($198.38).
Neil Manser also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 27th, Neil Manser bought 51 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($195.90).
Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 287.10 ($3.75) on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The stock has a market cap of £3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 293.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14.
About Direct Line Insurance Group
Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
