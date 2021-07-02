DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.31

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.31 and traded as high as C$5.50. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$5.34, with a volume of 128,300 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.31. The stock has a market cap of C$452.27 million and a PE ratio of -19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.40.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$37.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile (TSE:DRT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

