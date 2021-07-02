disBalancer Reaches Market Cap of $1.39 Million (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. disBalancer has a market cap of $1.39 million and $270,859.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, disBalancer has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001624 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00045328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00127044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00169145 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,600.03 or 1.00160432 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002936 BTC.

disBalancer’s total supply is 2,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,548,291 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

