Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Disco stock opened at $61.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.35. Disco has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $81.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Disco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.