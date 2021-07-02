Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Down to $66.00

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.00, but opened at $63.39. Discovery shares last traded at $63.39, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Discovery comprises approximately 3.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.