DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. DLH has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $13.14.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. DLH had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $61.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DLH will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in DLH by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DLH by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DLH by 13.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DLH by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in DLH by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

