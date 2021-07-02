Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Price Target Cut to €125.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from €129.00 ($151.76) to €125.00 ($147.06) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Dnb Asa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded Dnb Asa to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dnb Asa from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get Dnb Asa alerts:

OTCMKTS:DNHBY opened at $21.82 on Thursday. Dnb Asa has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Dnb Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dnb Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.