Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 24,144 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 829,272 shares.The stock last traded at $54.50 and had previously closed at $54.26.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UFS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domtar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.89.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Domtar by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,014,000 after acquiring an additional 264,875 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Domtar by 65.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 180,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 71,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Domtar by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,609,000 after acquiring an additional 561,083 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Domtar by 19.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 30,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Domtar by 1,793.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

