Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Receives $47.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

Several research firms recently commented on DCT. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $222,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 231,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,328,644.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 548,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,126,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,765 shares of company stock worth $6,777,776 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,116 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,546 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 736,800.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,125,000 after buying an additional 2,519,859 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,293,000 after buying an additional 2,091,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,064,000 after buying an additional 1,457,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $42.89 on Tuesday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.96.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Story: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.