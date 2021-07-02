Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Reaches Market Cap of $6.59 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $6.59 million and approximately $171,165.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00045290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00128294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00169441 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,747.73 or 1.00330952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002943 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.