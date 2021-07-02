Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-$1.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.25.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

NYSE:DRE opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.86.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.